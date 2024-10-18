Steve Bruce to miss Blackpool match after death of four-month-old grandson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Steve Bruce will miss Blackpool’s clash against Barnsley following the death of his baby grandson.

Blackpool confirmed their 63-year-old boss, whose former clubs include Birmingham, Hull, Aston Villa and Newcastle, would not be in the dugout on Saturday afternoon.

A Blackpool statement said: “The club can announce that head coach Steve Bruce will not be in attendance at tomorrow’s fixture against Barnsley due to the tragic passing of his four-month-old grandson Madison.

“Everyone at the football club send their love to Steve and his family. We ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family.”

Millwall sent “unconditional love and support” and QPR their “deepest condolences, love and support” to their former striker Matt Smith, Madison’s father and Bruce’s son-in-law.

“We are with you every step of the way, Smudger,” Millwall said on X, while QPR added: “We’re all with you Smudger.”

Smith retired in the summer after a spell with Salford, whose assistant manager Alex Bruce, Steve’s son and Madison’s uncle, will also be absent for Saturday’s League Two match at Crawley.

A statement from Salford said: “All at the football club send our love and full support to Alex, Matt Smith and the family.

“We request that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family.”

Former Manchester United defender Steve Bruce has won four, drawn one and lost one of his six League One games in charge of Blackpool since succeeding Neil Critchley last month. The Tangerines are currently 10th in the table.