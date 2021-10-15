Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will still be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur, the club have confirmed.

The match will be the first under the club’s new ownership after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund completed their protracted takeover last week.

Bruce was expected to be relieved of his duties ahead of the game but will instead remain in his post for what will be his 1,000th match as a manager.

New club part-owner Amanda Staveley said: "We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach. Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy.

"We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

"Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday. If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team.

"Thank you for the warm welcome you have given us. We can’t wait to be at St. James’ Park with you.”

The Magpies head into the match second from bottom of the Premier League, without a win in their first seven games.

The takeover of the club was finally approved by the Premier League a week ago, after it received “legally binding assurances” from the new owners that Saudi Arabia would not have control over club matters.