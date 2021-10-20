How does Steve Bruce’s record compare with other managers of Mike Ashley reign?

Steve Bruce’s reign as Newcastle’s head coach ended on Wednesday after an intensely difficult spell on Tyneside as the club’s new owners opted to bring in their own man.

A club statement read: “Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

“He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure.

“Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.”

Bruce leaves three days after his 1,000th game as a manager ended in a 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham, during which disgruntled fans renewed calls for him to go.

Here, we take a look at how his record compares with those of the other nine men who were at the helm under former custodian Mike Ashley.

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce was manager when Mike Ashley bought Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Total

P 24 W 8 D 6 L 10 Win ratio: 33.33 per cent

Premier League

P 21 W 7 D 5 L 9 Win ratio: 33.33 per cent

Kevin Keegan

Total

P 22 W 7 D 6 L 9 Win ratio: 31.82 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 5 D 6 L 8 Win ratio: 26.32 per cent

Joe Kinnear

Total

P 21 W 5 D 9 L 7 Win ratio: 23.81 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 5 D 8 L 6 Win ratio: 26.32 per cent

Alan Shearer

Total

P 8 W 1 D 2 L 5 Win ratio: 12.50 per cent

Premier League

P 8 W 1 D 2 L 5 Win ratio: 12.50 per cent

Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton guided Newcastle back into the Premier League as champions (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

Total

P 70 W 39 D 17 L 14 Win ratio: 55.71 per cent

Championship

P 46 W 30 D 12 L 4 Win ratio: 65.22 per cent

Premier League

P 16 W 5 D 4 L 7 Win ratio: 31.25 per cent

Alan Pardew

Total

P 185 W 71 D 41 L 73 Win ratio: 38.38 per cent

Premier League

P 155 W 58 D 34 L 63 Win ratio: 37.42 per cent

John Carver

Total

P 20 W 3 D 4 L 13 Win ratio: 15.00 per cent

Premier League

P 19 W 3 D 4 L 12 Win ratio: 15.79 per cent

Steve McClaren

Total

P 31 W 7 D 6 L 18 Win ratio: 22.58 per cent

Premier League

P 28 W 6 D 6 L 16 Win ratio: 21.43 per cent

Rafael Benitez

Total

P 146 W 62 D 30 L 54 Win ratio: 42.47 per cent

Premier League

P 86 W 27 D 21 L 38 Win ratio: 31.40 per cent

Championship

P 46 W 29 D 7 L 10 Win ratio: 63.04 per cent

Steve Bruce

Total

P 97 W 28 D 27 L 42 Win ratio: 28.87 per cent

Premier League

P 84 W 23 D 23 L 38 Win ratio: 27.38 per cent