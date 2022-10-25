Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carlos Corberan appointed West Brom manager

The former Huddersfield boss has returned to England after a disappointing spell in Greece with Olympiacos.

Nick Mashiter
Tuesday 25 October 2022 23:41
Carlos Corberan has been appointed West Brom’s new boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
Carlos Corberan has been appointed West Brom’s new boss (Richard Sellers/PA)
(PA Archive)

Carlos Corberan has been appointed West Brom’s new head coach.

The former Huddersfield boss, who will take his first training session on Wednesday, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Steve Bruce, who was sacked earlier this month.

The Baggies are second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship after a dismal start to the season.

Chief executive Ron Gourlay told the club’s official website: “Carlos is a coach of the highest quality and I am delighted to welcome him to the club.

“Carlos was in our thoughts from the very beginning of the recruitment process and our admiration of his qualities only grew on meeting him.

Recommended

“He is a confident, enthusiastic and detailed coach, who is as determined as I am to bring success to The Hawthorns. We share a belief that performances and results will improve under his guidance and that significant time remains in the season for us to mount a serious assault on the Championship league table.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience during what has been a frustrating start to the season. I am certain they will now throw their full support behind Carlos and the team as we work together to move forwards as a club.”

Corberan, whose backroom team will include James Morrison and Gary Walsh, was available following his sacking by Olympiacos after just 11 games last month having only joined them in August.

The 39-year-old Spaniard quit Huddersfield in the summer after guiding them to the play-off final, which they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, after two years in Yorkshire.

Albion sit in the relegation zone, three points from safety, after winning just two of their opening 16 games. They host Sheffield United on Saturday before welcoming Blackpool next Tuesday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in