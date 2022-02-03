Steve Bruce in talks with West Brom over return to management
Bruce has been out of work since leaving Newcastle in October
West Brom continue to hold talks with Steve Bruce as they search for a new manager.
The Baggies are speaking to the former Newcastle boss after sacking Valerien Ismael on Wednesday.
It is understood an announcement is not expected on Thursday but Bruce is the frontrunner and in line for a return to management after leaving the Magpies in October.
The 61-year-old left 13 days after the Saudi-led takeover, with Newcastle winless and in the Premier League relegation zone, and eventually replaced by Eddie Howe
The Baggies would become the third Midlands club Bruce has managed after spells at Birmingham and Aston Villa.
Albion are looking for a new boss after former Barnsley boss Ismael departed just seven months into a four-year deal.
Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Millwall left them sixth in the Sky Bet Championship, only in the play-off spots on goal difference and 13 points behind leaders Fulham.
They have won just three of their last 13 games having failed to score in eight of them.
During a day of upheaval the Baggies also underwent a boardroom reshuffle with former Chelsea chief executive Ron Gourlay becoming their new CEO.
The Scotsman, who has also held senior roles at Manchester United and Reading, had been a consultant to the board since July.
He succeeds Xu Ke and will take over the day-to-day running of the club while controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai has replaced Li Piyue as chairman.
