Angus Gunn named in Scotland squad after switching allegiance from England

All three goalkeepers in Steve Clarke’s group are uncapped.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 14 March 2023 12:20
Angus Gunn is in the Scotland squad (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Angus Gunn is in the Scotland squad (Barrington Coombs/PA)
(PA Wire)

Angus Gunn will battle for the Scotland goalkeeper’s jersey with Liam Kelly and Zander Clark ahead of Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.

The Norwich shot-stopper was named in the squad after switching allegiance from England.

Both Kelly and Clark are also uncapped but have been squad regulars recently as back-up to Craig Gordon, who is recovering from a double leg break.

Lyndon Dykes is in the squad after returning from a lengthy spell out through illness when QPR played Watford on Saturday.

Watford defender Ryan Porteous and Stoke attacker Jacob Brown are also in a largely experienced squad for the Hampden double header on March 25 and 28.

In-form Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has been left out as manager Steve Clarke has named Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson as his full-back options.

There is also no place for the likes of Ryan Fraser, Anthony Ralston and David Turnbull in the 23-man group.

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour is selected despite playing less than 90 minutes in 2023.

