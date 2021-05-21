Josh Dasilva out of Championship play-off second leg

Brentford are without Josh Dasilva for the play-off semi-final second leg against Bournemouth

The midfielder has not managed to shake off a hip injury in time to feature.

Rico Henry and Henrik Dalsgaard both made their returns from injury in the 1-0 first-leg defeat.

That means winger Shandon Baptiste (knee) is the only other absentee.

Bournemouth duo Steve Cook and Ben Pearson are both rated as 50-50 after limping out of the first leg.

Captain and centre-back Cook was replaced before half-time through injury, while midfielder Pearson also left the action early with 20 minutes remaining.

Should Cook miss out, Chris Mepham will deputise after impressing as his replacement in the first leg.

Lewis Cook (knee) and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) will miss out again.