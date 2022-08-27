Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

We made signing Neco Williams a priority – Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper

Spence spent last season on loan at the City Ground from Middlesbrough and was a key player as Forest surged to promotion to the Premier League.

Jonathan Veal
Saturday 27 August 2022 22:30
Neco Williams signed for Nottingham Forest this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
Neco Williams signed for Nottingham Forest this summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he made signing Neco Williams a priority rather than waiting for Djed Spence.

Spence spent last season on loan at the City Ground from Middlesbrough and was a key player as Forest surged to promotion to the Premier League.

There was interest in bringing the right wing-back back to the club, but the 22-year-old instead joined Sunday’s opponents Tottenham, although he has not featured in the last two matchday squads.

Cooper could have stayed in the hunt for Spence, but said the club opted to strike when Williams became available, sealing him for £17million from Liverpool.

“What we did was look at all the options at every single position and it was important to get some early ones done,” he said.

Recommended

“Neco was in high demand, we had a lot of opportunities and we were in the mix for him because he could have been available from Liverpool. Once we met and both wanted to do it, it was then we felt we needed to do it – it was too good an opportunity.

“We’ve done it with other players where we have signed them because the deals are there to be done and we couldn’t take the risk of waiting for others.

“It was topical with Djed. He was part of last season’s success but it was a case of not losing out on Neco rather than waiting for one or two others.”

With Spence at least third choice for the right wing-back position at Spurs – and possibly also behind Lucas Moura and Ivan Perisic in the pecking order – chances of regular football at this stage look limited.

Cooper did not want to talk about Spence’s predicament this season, but was complimentary about his time at the City Ground.

“I can only talk about Djed from last season,” he said.

“He was obviously excellent for us. We wish him well about the two games when we face them. Current circumstances I am not too sure of and with respect, it’s nothing to do with us.

“He was good to work with, he’s a great guy and we wish his career well.

“Both him and Neco are attacking players, I don’t want to compare them as it’s not fair and Djed is a Spurs player now. That is not my domain.

Recommended

“We are really happy with Neco. He has had an excellent start to playing regular Premier League football. He got that regular rhythm at Fulham last season which I think was important.

“For him to carry on, he has had a really good start and done some really good things and I know there are things he is desperate to get better at.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in