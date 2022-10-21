Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Steve Davis happy to have ‘some longevity’ at Wolves

The club moved after being rejected by QPR’s Michael Beale.

Nick Mashiter
Friday 21 October 2022 14:58
Caretaker manager Steve Davis will remain in charge until next year (Nick Potts/PA)
Caretaker manager Steve Davis will remain in charge until next year (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Caretaker boss Steve Davis has welcomed the clarity at Wolves after he was handed control until next year.

The 57-year-old will remain in charge until 2023 after QPR’s Michael Beale, the club’s number one choice, rejected the chance to move to Molineux.

Wolves – who were also turned down by Julen Lopetegui for personal reasons as they looked for a replacement for the sacked Bruno Lage – acted to ensure stability at the club as they try to move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

They host fellow strugglers Leicester on Sunday in the bottom three on goal difference and Davis wants to plan for the future.

He said: “It’s nice now to be able to look forward. It’s nice to know there is some longevity in it, previously we were working day-to-day and game-to-game.

Recommended

“I had a good chat with Jeff (Shi, chairman) about how it might look and how the future looks. I’m not stupid, results are important and before we get to the World Cup we want to get as many points and wins as we can.

“The chat was about that. Now it’s about me leading the group and the team and trying to be really positive.”

Davis confirmed the club is looking to add another coach with former Watford boss Rob Edwards – who was interviewed for the top job having worked at Molineux as a coach – linked again.

“It’s difficult, I know Rob and worked with him in the Under-21s. We have spoken about that and adding extra help,” he said. “There is scope to bring another one in.”

Rayan Ait-Nouri is fit after recovering from illness which forced him to miss Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace but Raul Jimenez (groin), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle) and Chiquinho (knee) are out.

Davis added: “The focus is on Leicester. I watched them on Thursday (a 2-0 win over Leeds). I thought they were very good.

“We know the task ahead. We are positive and we think we can get some points.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in