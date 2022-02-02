Everton and Newcastle United are targeting Steve Hitchen as a director of football after he resigned from his role at Tottenham Hotspur amid the ongoing power shift at the club.

The 45-year-old had seen his influence diluted after the appointment of former Juventus transfer guru Fabio Paratici last year. That resulted in what was perceived as a chaotic window for Tottenham, as Antonio Conte attempts to overhaul the squad.

Hitchen had been at the club for five years and previously formed a strong relationship with Mauricio Pochettino, when Spurs consistently overperformed. It is this work that has ensured a number of clubs are interested, particularly those in the next tier down.

While Leicester City and Newcastle are both considering moves, it is understood that a role at Everton currently looks likeliest, as the hierarchy seeks to replace Marcel Brands.

The Merseyside club are continuing an overhaul after the appointment of Frank Lampard, and Hitchen is viewed as ideal for a change of direction that would see the club operate in a more canny manner in the transfer market.

While Hitchen had a good working relationship with Paratici in his previous role as director of technical performance, the Italian official has been responsible for overseeing an ongoing change at Spurs that has seen a number of figures in administrative roles leave.