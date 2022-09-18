Cardiff sack manager Steve Morrison after defeat to Huddersfield
Morison, who took over on a permanent basis in November last year, leaves with the Bluebirds 18th in the Championship table
Cardiff have announced the departure of manager Steve Morison in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield.
Morison, who took over on a permanent basis in November last year, leaves with the Bluebirds 18th in the Championship table.
A club statement read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.
“We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer.”
Cardiff confirmed that Mark Hudson will take over as caretaker manager, assisted by Tom Ramasut, ahead of their next game against Burnley on October 1.
Morison replaced Mick McCarthy on a temporary basis in October last year and was subsequently handed a permanent deal by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan.
But the Bluebirds slumped to a final finishing position of 18th last term after winning just one of their final six matches of the season.
