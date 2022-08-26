Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

We’ll get there in the end – Steven Gerrard confident Aston Villa will hit form

Villa suffered a disappointing defeat at Crystal Palace last week.

Nick Mashiter
Friday 26 August 2022 16:57
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard believes they will find their form. (Nick Potts/PA)
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard believes they will find their form. (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Boss Steven Gerrard remains confident misfiring Aston Villa will hit form.

Villa host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday following an inconsistent start to the season.

They have beaten Everton but lost at Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, coming under fire from their fans following last week’s 3-1 loss at Selhurst Park.

“We’ve got a lot of talent and ability in the group but that doesn’t guarantee you consistency. There are a lot of things that need to fall into place,” said Gerrard.

Recommended

“When you take over a club the size and the challenge of Aston Villa there are numerous things you need to work on and progress: the team, the squad, the culture of the club, and the mentality of the players and staff around the building. It takes time and it’s a process.

“I believe we’ll get there in the end. I didn’t expect any quick fix or overnight fix. We’re certainly working every minute we can to improve the team and get to those consistent levels.”

Defender Diego Carlos is out after successful surgery on his ruptured Achilles and Gerrard conceded Villa may have to sign a replacement ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Aston Villa’s summer signing Diego Carlos has undergone successful surgery on his ruptured Achilles (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

He said: “Defensively, we had a huge setback in recent weeks. We went into the market and made an addition who we thought was going to help us an awful lot and strengthen that area of our team.

“It was taken away, so we continue to work and analyse if there’s anyone who can come in and help us. Until that happens, we work with what we’ve got to try and improve every single day.

“Hopefully by doing that, putting in the minutes and coaching on the training ground, the mistakes or goals that we’re conceding will dry up.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in