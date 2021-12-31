Steven Gerrard does not want to see Axel Tuanzebe return to Old Trafford

The on-loan defender has played just eight minutes under Gerrard.

Nick Mashiter
Friday 31 December 2021 10:27
Aston Villa’s Axel Tuanzebe has struggled for minutes under Steven Gerrard. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aston Villa’s Axel Tuanzebe has struggled for minutes under Steven Gerrard. (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Boss Steven Gerrard wants to keep Axel Tuanzebe at Aston Villa after the on-loan defender was linked with Napoli.

Manchester United loanee Tuanzebe is reportedly interesting the Serie A side despite his struggles at Villa this season.

He has played just eight minutes since Gerrard was appointed in November and started six Premier League games, all under former boss Dean Smith.

Tuanzebe, in his third loan stint at Villa, could be handed a start for Sunday’s trip to Brentford with Tyrone Mings banned with his future under the spotlight.

Gerrard said: “It’s very much in Ax’s hands and Manchester United’s hands. We want him here, we would be delighted to keep him. We don’t just see it as a loan until the end of the season.

Recommended

We want him here, we would be delighted to keep him.

Steven Gerrard

“It’s something we want to explore further than that. We just hope we’ve got that opportunity.

“He’s a player we like very much and we’d like him to stay until the end of the season at least. Axel is his own man and will want to make his own decision.

“He is obviously owned by Manchester United which we all need to respect.I hope he wants to be part of this.

“In terms of what he has given on a daily basis, his leadership and training levels have been really strong and he is pushing to play.”

Gerrard suggested United have the opportunity to recall the 24-year-old in January but hopes it does not happen.

Axel Tuanzebe is in his third loan spell at Villa Park (PA)
(PA Wire)

He said: “Most loans, to give you a hint, normally have a recall option. I don’t think it makes sense to loan any player out in this day and age, especially when you are going through a pandemic, to not have a recall option. We will see how that one pans out in the short term. We want to keep him.”

Gerrard will return to the dugout at Brentford after missing Boxing Day’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea having tested positive for Covid.

Tuanzebe is in a battle with Kortney Hause to replace Mings while John McGinn should be available after sitting out against Chelsea.

Ashley Young is a major doubt with a fractured toe while Leon Bailey (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) are out.

Ashley Young may miss the game at Brentford (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

“I’ve had the worst Christmas on record but that’s not important,” added Gerrard.

“I’m very much involved in that result (against Chelsea) and the outcome of the game, that’s my responsibility. I was very much in touch with the staff and trying to get messages to the bench.

Recommended

“It was me who selected the team and the substitutions within it, so it’s very much on my shoulders. I had a chance to rest in terms of being at home and being away from it but the work never stopped.

“From my point of view, I always want to be here. I want to be here and on the job itself. It’s nice to be back.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in