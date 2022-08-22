Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Steven Gerrard fully focused on Bolton clash to avoid potential upset

Gerrard plans to freshen up his starting XI at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Ed Elliot
Monday 22 August 2022 12:43
Steven Gerrard was frustrated by Aston Villa’s Premier League loss at Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Steven Gerrard was frustrated by Aston Villa’s Premier League loss at Crystal Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Steven Gerrard admits Aston Villa’s Carabao Cup clash with League One Bolton has been identified as a potential upset and intends to treat the tie with “serious importance”.

Villa are bidding for a positive response on Tuesday evening after surrendering an early lead to lose 3-1 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Boss Gerrard, who has been frustrated by the inconsistency of his side, is wary of coming unstuck in the televised second-round encounter against the Trotters.

“When the TV cameras come to games like this, we know what the outside world are after so we need to respect that and protect ourselves from that,” he said.

“And we need to bounce back from this result (at Palace) and put ourselves in the next round.

Recommended

“That’s the challenge for the players and we’ll treat this game with serious importance. We’ll dust ourselves down and be strong.”

Gerrard plans to freshen up his starting XI at the University of Bolton Stadium but will resist the temptation to make wholesale changes.

Meanwhile, Villa have allowed forward Bertrand Traore to join Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir FK on loan until the end of the season.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in