Steven Gerrard tells Bukayo Saka to toughen up after Aston Villa’s defeat by Arsenal

Steven Gerrard has told Bukayo Saka he must toughen up after the Arsenal youngster complained to the referee that he needed “more protection” during the win over Aston Villa.

Saka scored the winner on the half-hour mark in a narrow 1-0 victory for Arsenal, but was unhappy afterwards that he had been harshly treated.

Revealing that he had asked for more help from referee Andy Madley, the 20-year-old told BT Sport: “I wasn’t complaining to the ref but I just wanted to let him know that that’s my game, running at players with pace, and sometimes I need a bit more protection when players are purposefully trying to kick me.”

It was a comment that was looked upon unfavourably by Gerrard after his side were beaten.

The Aston Villa manager insisted that his side had done little wrong, and that Saka “can’t complain” about the physicality that Gerrard feels is simply an aspect of being a professional footballer.

“It’s part of the game,” said Gerrard. “The last time I checked it’s not a no-contact sport. I think tackles are allowed, physicality’s allowed.

“He’s a good player, he’s an outstanding talent and I love him. But he can’t complain about that side. That’s football.

“I’m sitting here now with screws in my hips, I’ve had about 16 operations, I’m struggling to go to the gym at the moment.

“That’s all on the back of earning a living in English football. He’ll learn and he’ll learn quick.”

Saka is the ninth most-fouled player in the Premier League this season.

His goal helped Arsenal avoid a slip-up in the race for a Champions League place, with Mikel Arteta’s side unable to find more.

The failure to add to their tally frustrated Arsenal’s Spanish manager, despite the win.

“We have 10 games to go and what we did yesterday or today, it’s not relevant, it’s what we’re going to do tomorrow, how we’re going to prepare and how we’re going to improve the team and play better to win more games,” said Arteta.

“When we’re so dominant like we were, we have to score the second and the third one.”