Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Former Rangers player appointed new manager

The former Holland international replaces Steven Gerrard at Ibrox

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 18 November 2021 16:56
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has agreed to become the new manager of Rangers.

The 46-year-old former Light Blues player joins the Ibrox club subject to receipt of a work permit and will become the 17th permanent manager of the Scottish champions.

Van Bronckhorst told the club’s official website: “I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Rangers as the club’s new manager.

“I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts andlargely has that experience of being winners.

“I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already alongside (sporting director) Ross Wilson and the board of the club, and I’m grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club.”

