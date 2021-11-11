New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s career in pictures

SportFootballNew Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s career in picturesThe former England and Liverpool captain has left Rangers to take charge at Villa Park.Pa Sport StaffThursday 11 November 2021 15:49 Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is the new boss at Aston Villa (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)Steven Gerrard has been appointed as Aston Villa’s new head coach.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the former England and Liverpool midfielder’s career in pictures.Gerrard broke into Liverpool’s first team as an 18-year-old at the end of the 1998/99 season (Paul Barker/PA) (PA Archive)Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-1 in the 2001 FA Cup final at the Millennium Stadium as Gerrard won his first major trophy (Tom Hevezi/PA) (PA Archive)Gerrard’s first senior goal for England came in their 5-1 World Cup qualifying win against Germany in Munich in 2001. He would go on to win 114 caps (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)RecommendedIain Henderson recalled by Ireland for All Blacks clashNewcastle boss Eddie Howe to get significant funds to boost squad in JanuaryChris Silverwood wants ‘strong leader’ Eoin Morgan to stay on as England captainGerrard celebrates a stunning trademark strike against Olympiacos in 2004, which sealed Liverpool’s place in the Champions League knockout stage (Phil Noble/PA) (PA Archive)Liverpool and captain Gerrard went on to lift the Champions League trophy after their famous comeback win against AC Milan in Istanbul (Rebecca Naden/PA) (PA Archive)Gerrard was named PFA Player of the Year for 2005/06 (Mark Lees/PA) (PA Archive)This goal in Liverpool’s 2006 FA Cup final win against West Ham saw Gerrard become the only player to have scored in the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup and Champions League finals (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)England’s ‘Golden Generation’ – David Beckham, left, Frank Lampard, centre, and Gerrard (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)Rangers handed Gerrard his first manager’s job when appointing him on a four-year contract in 2018 (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Archive)Rangers went unbeaten in the the league as Gerrard led them to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years last season (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)More aboutPA ReadySteven GerrardLiverpoolEnglandAston VillaVilla ParkChampions LeaguePFA Player of the YearMillennium StadiumMunichGermanyFrank LampardDavid BeckhamScottish PremiershipAC MilanWest HamIstanbul✕Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this articleWant to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.SubscribeAlready subscribed? Log in