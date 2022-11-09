Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rangers accounts show £4.25m compensation received from Villa for Steven Gerrard

The Ibrox club’s run to the Europa League final helped them record an operating profit of £5.9million.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 November 2022 12:50
Steven Gerrard left Rangers for Villa in November 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steven Gerrard left Rangers for Villa in November 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Archive)

Rangers received £4.25million from Aston Villa in compensation for former manager Steven Gerrard, the Ibrox club’s annual accounts revealed on Wednesday.

The cinch Premiership club posted a record turnover figure of £86.8million last season and it helped them return an operating profit of £5.9m – a vast improvement of the 27.6m operating loss registered last November for the 2020-21 campaign.

Rangers outlined the figure received from Villa in relation to Gerrard’s departure, noting: “Compensation income relates to amounts received following the departure of the previous football management team.”

The former England midfielder departed Glasgow last November to take up the post of head coach at Villa. He was sacked by the midlands club last month.

The money received from Gerrard’s exit contributed towards Rangers recording healthy financial results, which were also boosted by their excellent run to the Europa League final and fans returning after the behind-closed-doors period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended

A total of £17.3m of Rangers’ £86.8m revenue was from UEFA prize money and solidarity fees.

It helped the club return an operating profit of £5.9m. New equity of £10.1m was also raised while a new debt of £3.6m was taken on “to strengthen our financial position”.

“Off the field, and allied to performance on the pitch, we have continued to make enormous strides,” chairman Douglas Park said.

“The past year has provided many highs and lows, along with challenges both on and off the park, but ultimately, I believe we are continuing to grow stronger as a club.

“This time last year, I repeated my belief from 2015 when this current Board took control of the Club, that this would be a 10-year recovery project.

“While there have been moments in the last year that have exceeded both my own and the board’s expectations (with specific reference to the Europa League run to the final) we cannot, and will not, stand still and continue to have so much more to do.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in