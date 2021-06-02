Stevenage sign forward James Daly
The 21-year-old scored five goals last season.
Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 02 June 2021 17:55
Stevenage have signed forward James Daly following his departure from Bristol Rovers.
The 21-year-old scored five goals and provided four assists for the Pirates this season.
“I am really looking forward to it,” Daly told the club’s website. “I want to play games, score goals and make the fans happy.
“Playing League One football has only benefitted me. I was frustrated at times not to get the game time, but here I will hopefully get the opportunity to prove myself and show the fans what I can do.”