Kyle Walker and John Stones doubtful for Man City’s tie with Real Madrid

The England internationals are injured

Andy Hampson
Monday 25 April 2022 14:50
Comments
John Stones and Kyle Walker are carrying knocks (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Stones and Kyle Walker are carrying knocks (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Kyle Walker and John Stones both remain doubtful for the first leg of Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Right-back Walker has missed City’s last three games while centre-back Stones suffered a knock in the Premier League victory over Brighton last Wednesday.

The potential absence of the England pair means City could have significant defensive issues for the Etihad Stadium clash as their other first-choice full-back, Joao Cancelo, is suspended.

Manager Pep Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference: “They are doubts. They didn’t train.

“Kyle has not trained for the last week to 10 days and John not since Brighton.

Recommended

“We’ll have the training session. I don’t know what will come out of it but let’s see how they feel. I’ll speak with them, see how they feel and take a decision.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in