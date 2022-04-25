Kyle Walker and John Stones doubtful for Man City’s tie with Real Madrid
The England internationals are injured
Kyle Walker and John Stones both remain doubtful for the first leg of Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.
Right-back Walker has missed City’s last three games while centre-back Stones suffered a knock in the Premier League victory over Brighton last Wednesday.
The potential absence of the England pair means City could have significant defensive issues for the Etihad Stadium clash as their other first-choice full-back, Joao Cancelo, is suspended.
Manager Pep Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference: “They are doubts. They didn’t train.
“Kyle has not trained for the last week to 10 days and John not since Brighton.
“We’ll have the training session. I don’t know what will come out of it but let’s see how they feel. I’ll speak with them, see how they feel and take a decision.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies