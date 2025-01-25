Storm Eowyn postponements list as Celtic vs Dundee off due to stadium damage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celtic’s William Hill Premiership match against Dundee on Saturday has been postponed following storm damage to the club’s stadium.

Storm Eowyn brought winds of up to 100mph in central Scotland on Friday and a Met Office red weather warning of danger to life.

A statement from Celtic, who hold a 13-point lead over Rangers, on Saturday morning read: “Today’s scheduled Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee at Celtic Park has been called off.

“Unfortunately, due to the stadium damage sustained yesterday we have been advised that we are unable to proceed with today’s match. While clearly this is disappointing, the safety of our supporters will always be our priority.

“The rearranged fixture will take place on February 5, 2025 with a 7.45pm kick-off.”

Ross County’s Premiership match against Hibernian will go ahead after a Saturday morning pitch inspection.

But the League One encounter between Arbroath and Kelty Hearts is off following storm damage at Gayfield.

The Angus club announced there had been “considerable damage to the Main Stand roof” at the ground on the North Sea coast.

Footage has also emerged of serious damage to Cappielow. A large section of the roof of the Cowshed covered terrace has been torn off. Morton are away to Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Morton general manager Dale Pryde-MacDonald said: “Today’s storm has caused significant damage at the stadium and also to our local community.

“Due to the conditions still being challenging a full and accurate assessment of the damage will be conducted in the coming days. I have been in dialogue with our insurers across the day and we will work closely with them to ensure that we can manage the fall out from today’s storm.

“We understand supporters will be concerned by the severity of the images they have seen in relation to the Cowshed stand, and we will continue to provide updates as and when they are available in relation to the issues that have been/will be identified over the coming days.”

In rugby union, Glasgow’s BKT United Rugby Championship encounter with Connacht was put back to Sunday from Friday night in a decision taken earlier in the week following the forecasts.

Football fans face travel disruption on Saturday. All train transport was cancelled on Friday and travellers have been warned not to expect a resumption of services before noon on Saturday at the earliest.