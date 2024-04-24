Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘I hope he is OK’: Gary O’Neil sympathises with Stuart Attwell after latest controversy

Attwell has been in the spotlight for his role as VAR in denying Nottingham Forest three penalties in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton

Jonathan Veal
Wednesday 24 April 2024 23:47
Comments
Stuart Attwell was in the spotlight again on Wednesday night (Joe Giddens/PA)
Stuart Attwell was in the spotlight again on Wednesday night (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil offered his sympathy to referee Stuart Attwell after the beleaguered match official was embroiled in more controversy in Bournemouth’s 1-0 win at Molineux.

Attwell has been in the spotlight for his role as VAR in denying Nottingham Forest three penalties in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton, which led Forest to insinuate bias as he supports relegation rivals Luton.

And controversy followed him around after he adjudged Matheus Cunha to have fouled Justin Kluivert in an off-the-ball incident in the build-up to Hee Chan Hwang’s second-half equaliser, which looked to have cancelled out Antoine Semenyo’s first-half opener.

It was not spotted in real time but Attwell opted to give the foul following advice from VAR Darren England to watch it again on the pitchside monitor.

O’Neil did not want to comment on the decision, having spoken at length about VAR decisions this season, but said he had no issues with Attwell being appointed to the game.

“No, no qualms at all, I hope he is OK. A tough few days for him. I hope he is doing OK,” O’Neil said.

“I don’t have any thoughts on the decision, I think it is really important I focus fully on my team and Wolves.

“I have spent a lot of time this season answering questions around VAR and decisions and I don’t have any thoughts, everyone else will see the incident and make their own decisions. My focus is fully on us.

“I have answered your questions around it so many times after so many games and all that goes out after the game is either me moaning or not moaning about decisions.

I hope he is OK. A tough few days for him

Gary O'Neil on Stuart Attwell

“It doesn’t help anybody, let’s let those guys figure out what is the correct decision and let me figure out how to get this team some more points between now and the end of the season.”

Attwell remained in the thick of the action as he then showed a straight red card to Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez for a foul on Matt Doherty in a decision which survived another VAR check.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said they would appeal against the decision, but was in agreement with the disallowed goal.

He said: “I think Justin gets involved in the play after and he cannot defend the cross properly and that is why I think it is clear and obvious and everyone sees the foul.

“It would be controversial if he doesn’t affect the play and doesn’t participate anymore but he is there and the one who cannot defend the cross. I don’t think it’s controversial.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in