Stuart Pearce backs England to go all the way at Euro 2020

England legend Stuart Pearce says Gareth Southgate’s team are capable of winning Euro 2020 and will at least reach the final.

The Three Lions will play Denmark in their semi-final on Wednesday after overcoming old rivals Germany 2-0 in the last 16 and demolishing Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

Pearce has experience of major tournaments after featuring for England, most famously during Euro 96, and he said he believes the current squad are better than the one in place 25 years ago.

Pearce told The Sun: “They have the same fire and will to win we had back in ’96 — but this squad is stronger with even more world-class players.

“I’m sure we have enough to beat the Danes — and Italy or Spain in the final — but we should steel ourselves for two tight, tense and nerve-jangling games if we go all the way.

“People said I was passionate, but I see the same spirit in every single one of that squad and it will take a hell of a lot to stop them now at Wembley.”

The Euro 96 team infamously exited in the semi-finals after losing a penalty shootout to Germany, following a missed attempt by Gareth Southgate.

Pearce has congratulated his former teammate on his success in charge, praising his team selection in particular. Pearce also said he is confident England can win against Denmark in 90 minutes, but if it’s pushed to penalties he has no doubts around who will win.

“Gareth has incredible talent to choose from in this squad and will shuffle the pack to secure a win in normal time if possible,” Pearce said. “But his players will be well drilled and determined to cope with any situation – and if it goes to penalties, they’ll be ready.”

So far England have not conceded a goal at the tournament, becoming the first team in Euros history to achieve such a feat in their opening five matches.