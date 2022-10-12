Stuart Webber: Norwich sporting director emerges as surprise target for Chelsea
Webber has been at Carrow Road since 2017 and helped them to two Championship titles
Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is a shock contender to join Chelsea’s revolution.
The 38-year-old has been targeted by the Blues as part of their restructure following Todd Boehly’s takeover.
Webber has been at Carrow Road since 2017 and helped them to two Championship titles but their two Premier League campaigns have ended in abject failure.
He has been criticised amid a fractious relationship with the fans who questioned his commitment to the Canaries after he revealed earlier this year he had started training to climb Mount Everest.
Webber helped improve the Canaries’ training facilities and the club earned new investment last month when Mark Attanasio, the owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, joined the board.
Webber would come in to work under Christopher Vivell, who is expected to join Chelsea as technical director. Vivell has been Chelsea’s top target to replace Petr Cech, who left his technical director role in the summer.
Chelsea are understood to have held talks for some time with Vivell, who was sacked from his director role at RB Leipzig in a surprise move.
Chelsea’s new owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are thought to want to build a multi-club model at Stamford Bridge. And Vivell’s expected appointment will bolster that ambition, given his experience of similar aims in the Red Bull set-up.
Webber is on the list at Chelsea as they look for a sporting director after RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund ultimately rejected the chance to move to west London.
Freund had been expected to make the Chelsea move, only to have a change of heart after Salzburg persuaded him to stay put.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies