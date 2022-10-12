Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Stuart Webber: Norwich sporting director emerges as surprise target for Chelsea

Webber has been at Carrow Road since 2017 and helped them to two Championship titles

Nick Purewal
Wednesday 12 October 2022 13:31
Comments
<p>The 38-year-old has been at Carrow Road since 2017</p>

The 38-year-old has been at Carrow Road since 2017

(Getty Images)

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is a shock contender to join Chelsea’s revolution.

The 38-year-old has been targeted by the Blues as part of their restructure following Todd Boehly’s takeover.

Webber has been at Carrow Road since 2017 and helped them to two Championship titles but their two Premier League campaigns have ended in abject failure.

He has been criticised amid a fractious relationship with the fans who questioned his commitment to the Canaries after he revealed earlier this year he had started training to climb Mount Everest.

Webber helped improve the Canaries’ training facilities and the club earned new investment last month when Mark Attanasio, the owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, joined the board.

Recommended

Webber would come in to work under Christopher Vivell, who is expected to join Chelsea as technical director. Vivell has been Chelsea’s top target to replace Petr Cech, who left his technical director role in the summer.

Chelsea are understood to have held talks for some time with Vivell, who was sacked from his director role at RB Leipzig in a surprise move.

Chelsea’s new owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are thought to want to build a multi-club model at Stamford Bridge. And Vivell’s expected appointment will bolster that ambition, given his experience of similar aims in the Red Bull set-up.

Webber is on the list at Chelsea as they look for a sporting director after RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund ultimately rejected the chance to move to west London.

Freund had been expected to make the Chelsea move, only to have a change of heart after Salzburg persuaded him to stay put.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in