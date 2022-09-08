Sturm Graz vs Midtjylland LIVE: UEFA Europa League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Merkur Arena
Follow live coverage as Sturm Graz take on Midtjylland in the Uefa Europa League today.
European football's second-tier competition is no less exciting than its Champions League bigger brother with some of the best the continent has to offer battling it out for silverware each year.
Previously the Uefa Cup, the Europa League sees teams qualify either via their domestic league the previous season or by finishing third in their Champions League group before dropping into the tournament's knockout stages.
Sevilla are record holders with six wins, the most recent of which coming in 2020 with victory over Inter Milan in the final.
English teams have traditionally performed well with Liverpool (3), Tottenham (2) and Chelsea (2) all previous winners.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Sturm Graz vs Midtjylland
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
