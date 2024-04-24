FA appoint former England rugby captain Sue Day as new director of women’s football

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Football Association (FA) have appointed rugby great Sue Day as their new director of women’s football.

Day will take on the role in December, replacing the outgoing Baroness Sue Campbell overseeing the next phase in the development of the sport.

A former England captain, the 51-year-old joins from the Rugby Football Union (RFU), where she is the chief financial and operating officer.

Day won 59 international caps as a flying, free-scoring wing and was made an MBE for services to gender equality in sport in 2020.

Her remit will include leading the delivery and evolution of the FA’s women’s strategy through to 2028, including the ambition for equal access for women and girls across every level of the game.

“It is an honour to be able to join the FA in this incredibly exciting role, at a pivotal moment in the history of the sport,” Day said. “Women’s football has the opportunity to change the sporting and societal landscape forever, and I am very excited to be part of that.

“The challenge to develop disability football from the grassroots to the elite is also deeply motivating. I grew up playing football every day in the school playground, then one day I was told I wasn’t allowed to play with boys on the school team.

Sue Day is one of England’s greatest rugby players ( Getty Images )

“I am passionate about making sure that future generations have the equal opportunities that weren’t afforded to so many girls like me. I’m really looking forward to working with the brilliant team at the FA and the many external stakeholders to bring all of these possibilities to life.”

One of the most influential figures in English rugby union, Day was appointed CFO in 2017 and has worked closely with chief executive Bill Sweeney to steer the RFU through choppy financial waters.

She assumed Sweeney’s duties while the CEO was in hospital in the summer of 2022, and was a key figure in bringing next year’s Women’s World Cup to England.

Day has spearheaded the union’s investment in their world-leading Red Roses programme and the development of what is now Premiership Women’s Rugby.

She steps in for the retiring Baroness Campbell, who has served in her role since 2016, overseeing the Lionesses’ rise into European champions and World Cup finalists.

Baroness Sue Campbell is to step down from her role as director of women’s football ( PA Wire )

“We’re delighted to welcome Sue Day into the FA at the end of this year,” said FA chief executive Sue’s professional expertise and passion for women’s sport, combined with her business acumen made her the standout candidate for this role. Her credentials show she has the vision and leadership to make the most of this moment in time to take the women’s game and para football to new heights.

“I would also like to again reiterate my thanks to Baroness Sue Campbell, these exciting times for the women’s game are testament to Sue’s brilliant leadership, total commitment and deep passion for the sport. She has inspired us all and we are grateful for her continued contribution across the women’s game and para football.”