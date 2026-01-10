Robin Roefs’ penalty saves secures Sunderland’s spot in FA Cup fourth round
Mackems goalkeeper Roefs saved all three of Everton’s penalties in the shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra-time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Robin Roefs was Sunderland’s hero as Everton’s FA Cup hopes came to a premature end once again after three woeful penalties in a shootout saw the Mackems reach round four.
David Moyes’ threadbare squad looked like exiting in normal time until James Garner’s 89th-minute spot-kick cancelled out Enzo Le Fee’s brilliant first-half strike.
But extra time was the last thing the hosts, down to just 12 senior players, needed and when the shootout came around Garner, Thierno Barry and Beto all missed and Le Fee, Granit Xhaka and Luke O’Nien confidently scored their first three attempts.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks