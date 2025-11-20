Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has acknowledged an ongoing "connection" with Matteo Guendouzi, fuelling speculation that the French midfielder could make a return to the Premier League.

The comments come amid whispers linking Guendouzi with a potential move to the Stadium of Light in the upcoming January transfer window.

Le Bris previously coached Guendouzi during his tenure as manager of Lorient’s reserve team. The midfielder later moved to Arsenal in 2018, where he made 82 appearances, before establishing himself as a regular at Lazio.

Sunderland signed another former Arsenal player in Granit Xhaka over the summer and he has played a key role in their strong start to the season.

Addressing the transfer rumours ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Fulham on Saturday, Le Bris did little to quell the excitement. "It’s too early to speak about the next transfer window," he stated. "We still have connections with players and Matteo is one of these players because I worked with him in Lorient. We stay connected but at the moment, nothing, it’s too early."

open image in gallery Matteo Guendouzi previously played for Arsenal and has been linked with Sunderland ( PA Archive )

When pressed on whether Guendouzi would even secure a place in a Sunderland side currently riding high in fourth position in the Premier League, Le Bris offered a smile, adding: "We have really good midfielders. We’ll see."

In other team news, Le Bris confirmed that Reinildo Mandava is expected to be fit for the Craven Cottage fixture, despite experiencing "discomfort in his hamstring, which is not serious" while on international duty with Mozambique.

However, long-term absentees Dennis Cirkin and Romaine Mundle remain unavailable as the Black Cats aim to maintain the momentum that has seen them collect 19 points from their opening 11 games.

Reflecting on his team's impressive start, Le Bris emphasised a cautious approach.

"We are building our confidence progressively but at the same time everything is fragile," he explained.

"It’s always like a reset and it’s like our first game in the Premier League. I think we have to have this mindset otherwise you think only because you were successful before it’s enough to win the next point and it doesn’t work like that."

Sunderland faces the prospect of losing up to seven players for the Africa Cup of Nations, which commences next month.

open image in gallery Granit Xhaka has starred for Sunderland this season (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

Le Bris admitted uncertainty regarding their departure dates, with the tournament starting on December 21, just a week after the first Wear-Tyne derby in the top-flight for nine years.

"I would like to keep them (for the game against Newcastle)," he remarked.

Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra is among those who could depart, though he has been sidelined for the past two months following groin surgery.

Le Bris provided an update on his recovery: "For Habib and for our players in general it’s really important to take care of his health. His rehab is in progress and we are in a good place but we don’t want to rush the process because we’ll need Habib in the second part of the season in his best shape.

“If it’s too early to restart with his national team and we can damage his health, we won’t take risks. But we’ll see."