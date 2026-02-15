Regis Le Bris hails Sunderland energy and ambition after FA Cup win at Oxford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Regis Le Bris praised the energy and ambition of his Sunderland team after they won 1-0 away at Oxford to progress to the FA Cup fifth round.

A penalty in the first half from Habib Diarra was sufficient to see off the Championship side but, despite a flurry of chances after the break, a second goal that would have given the result a fairer reflection never arrived.

Indeed, the Premier League visitors were possibly fortunate the penalty decision in the 32nd minute went their way, Dennis Cirkin going over in the box under a challenge by Christ Makosso.

In the absence of VAR, the referee was forced go with his first look, a call with which the home supporters vociferously disagreed.

Sunderland were beaten by Oxford in the second tier last season but have come a long way since that 2-0 loss in April.

A comfortable mid-table position in the top flight meant Le Bris had a free hand to go with a strong line-up at the Kassam Stadium as his team moved a step closer to Wembley.

“We expected a tough game,” he said. “We went there last season and struggled and lost 2-0. Direct play, second balls, the ability to fight around the drop zone. It was one part of the game that was really important. We struggled a bit during the first half, but it was better during the second.

“During the second half it’s always the case the game is a bit more open, you can create more, but we didn’t score the second goal.”

Sunderland last reached the fifth round in 2015 during the previous spell in the top flight and had quarter-final appearances in 2014 and 2012.

Not since 2004, however, when they were beaten in the semi-final by Millwall have they enjoyed a Wembley date in the competition.

Asked whether their strong Premier League form had set his team up for a cup run, Le Bris said: “We never know because we don’t know our next opponent.

“We played here with out best team. We went strong, with a good energy, with ambition. We’ll see for the next round.”

Asked whether he felt it was a correct call to penalise Makosso for the penalty, he said: “I didn’t review the situation. We need to trust the referee.”

Oxford boss Matt Bloomfield predictably took a different view, one shared by home fans who booed off the officials at half-time.

“We’re not getting any decisions at the minute,” he said. “That’s factual. There’s been many wrong decisions against us recently.”

Attention now turns to the fight to avoid relegation from the Championship, with the team currently 23rd and five points from safety following Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Norwich.

“A remarkably improved performance on Tuesday,” said Bloomfield of his team’s cup exit. “I’m proud. The effort and endeavour, we played some real quality at times.

“We got into some really good areas but maybe didn’t create enough clear-cut opportunities.”