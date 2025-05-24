Tommy Watson: I dreamt of coming on to fire Sunderland back into Premier League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teenager Tommy Watson has revealed he dreamt of coming off the bench to fire Sunderland into the Premier League.

The 19-year-old substitute, who was making his final appearance for the Black Cats at Wembley before joining Brighton, scored the decisive goal five minutes into stoppage-time to seal a 2-1 comeback win over Sheffield United.

Asked afterwards if he had sensed an opportunity to establish himself as a hero as he came off the bench, Watson told Sky Sports: “A hundred per cent. I’ve been thinking of it for weeks. That story was written when I came off the bench and I couldn’t have pictured it any better, to be honest.

“I got closed down and I saw a little gap and I just used the defender and (put it) straight in the bottom corner.”

Watson’s strike, which came after Eliezer Mayenda had cancelled out Tyrese Campbell’s first-half opener with 14 minutes remaining, sent the Sunderland faithful into raptures as the club’s eight-year exile from the top flight drew to a close in dramatic fashion.

He said: “I think my celebration said it all. I can’t really put it into words, to be honest. Just look around, it’s unbelievable.”

Asked about his impending departure, Watson added: “We’ll see each other in the Premier League next year in the big time.”

For defender Luke O’Nien, it proved a bitter-sweet day as he lasted just eight minutes after dislocating a shoulder.

Interviewed on the pitch afterwards with his right arm in a sling, he said: “I don’t know why you guys are interviewing me, although it’s probably my best game in a Sunderland top since I joined the club.

“Do you know what? I’m so proud of these boys, I’m so proud. I can’t really believe what I’ve just seen. I’m just unbelievably proud.”

O’Nien is a veteran of the club’s four-season spell in League One, but was a helpless bystander as his team-mates kept his dream alive.

Reacting to the suggestion he is now a Sunderland great, he said: “No, I haven’t. Those boys, Tommy Watson, Sunderland legends. Those boys over there celebrating are Sunderland legends, I’m just delighted to play a part in this happiness.

“I did nothing, I didn’t even play a part! Was just there on the side. I actually covered more distance when Eli scored celebrating and when Tommy scored than I did in my whole appearance today.

“Honestly, I’m so unbelievably grateful and indebted to these boys and this club for the rest of my life.”

Head coach Regis Le Bris praised his team’s resilience as they once again fought back to get the result they needed.

The Frenchman said: “It was a weird game. We didn’t start it well, maybe a bit nervous and we knew before that they could be clinical, and they were.

“After that, I think this game represents the way we played this season, with resilience, with discipline to get back into the game, and we have talented players so we can score.”

Opposite number Chris Wilder was left to reflect upon what might have been as his side’s early dominance ultimately failed to pay dividends.

Wilder said: “It’s a tough one to take from our point of view. Defining moments in the game… I never really felt in danger, even second half.

“Everybody talks about stats – I think we’ve had the biggest chances – but stats don’t win games. They’ve found their moments, we haven’t found our moments. They find themselves in the Premier League and we’ve got to go again.”