Regis Le Bris hails team character as Sunderland claim ‘tough win’ over Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Regis Le Bris admitted Sunderland endured a “tough win” as they edged to a 2-0 victory over Wolves.

Nordi Mukiele found the opener at the Stadium of Light with a low strike that bounced between the legs of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Wolves put in an improved display after the break, but their hopes of a comeback were ended in stoppage time when Ladislav Krejci deflected Chemsdine Talbi’s cross into his own net.

Afterwards, Black Cats boss Le Bris praised his team’s “ability to suffer together”.

He said: “Important win, tough win. I think we started well. I’m really pleased with the first half, it was like expected.

“We had our game plan, managed the press, created chances, generated strong momentum. We scored once, which was positive, but my regret is we didn’t score the second goal.

“It’s normal to expect after this first half a reaction from our opponent. They did well second half so it was totally different.

“But we defended together, showed this togetherness again, this ability to suffer together and kept this clean sheet, which is positive.”

Victory continues Sunderland’s bright return to the Premier League and, with four wins under their belt, they sit in the top half of the table.

Asked if the Wolves win feels like a big three points, Le Bris said: “For me at this stage of the season, probably later with 10 or 12 games left we’ll see where we are in the table and the opposition between teams – who has to fight to stay in the league will be different.

“Early in the season it’s a bit too late and we have to have this mindset; we can win or lose against anyone.

“This is my mindset and we want to play like that. We’ll go to Chelsea and try our best to win something.

“We feel this mentality is not a question of opposition, it’s not a question of event, it’s a question of us. We want to win, do our best, to create something and be proactive.”

Vitor Pereira admitted his Wolves side need to capitalise on chances as they remained rooted to the foot of the table without a league win.

Substitutes Tolu Arokodare and Jackson Tchatchoua both came close to an equaliser in the second half before Sunderland sealed victory at the death.

Defeat followed back-to-back draws and Pereira knows how important a win against Burnley next Sunday will be.

He said: “I look for my team and I see a team mentally connected with good spirit, with character, trying the best to change the situation.

“If you remember the last game, we had two chances to score the second goal against Brighton. We didn’t and after we conceded the goal.

“This is the moment that we need to change with a win. We must win the next game because it’s very important for us.

“Today, it was very important for us. We need to improve the way that we attack the box, the way we are crossing and when we assist well, we need to score.”