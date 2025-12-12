Sunderland vs Newcastle Prediction, Odds & Betting Tips

Sunderland vs Newcastle tips:

Sunderland and Newcastle meet in the Premier League on Sunday at the Stadium of Light for the first time since the 2015-16 season, when it was the Mackems who came out on top with a 3-0 win at home (kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports).

Adam Johnson, Billy Jones and Steven Fletcher were all on target for Sunderland after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men when Fabricio Coloccini was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

Sam Allardyce’s side followed it up with a 1-1 draw in the return match at St James’ Park when the home side needed a goal seven minutes from time from Aleksandar Mitrovic to rescue a point after Jermaine Defoe had given Sunderland the lead.

The two sides have met since in the FA Cup in January 2024, and it was the Premier League side who came out on top then when Alexander Isak scored twice after an own goal from Dan Ballard, to secure a 3-0 win.

In the league, though Sunderland are currently unbeaten in their last nine against Newcastle, winning six and drawing three and football betting sites are offering a very generous price on them winning on Sunday.

Sunderland vs Newcastle betting: Who will secure the bragging rights?

Just one point separates the two sides in the Premier League table, but it is Sunderland who sit ninth, while their neighbours are 12th with 22 points from their 15 games so far.

The Mackems have been the surprise package this season and have even been as high as second in the table after winning six, drawing five and losing just four since coming up from the Championship via the play-offs in May.

Their most impressive results have been the wins over Chelsea and Bournemouth, when they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2, and the draws with Aston Villa, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Along with the Gunners, Sunderland are the only other Premier League team still unbeaten at home so far this season, winning four and drawing three of their seven matches.

They have picked up more points at home already than they managed from their entire 19 games the last time they were in the top-flight, back in 2016/17 and they finished the season with just 15 points at the Stadium of Light.

Add to that fact that Newcastle’s recent 4-1 at Everton was their first away win in nine, surely all the stats are pointing to a Sunderland win?

One other statistic to point out is the fact that no side have gained more points from losing positions in the Premier League than Sunderland this season, with 12, while no side have lost more from winning positions so far than Newcastle with 11, which has certainly helped with this prediction.

Sunderland vs Newcastle prediction: Guimarães to strike again

Both Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimarães have scored in the last three games in all competitions but for the latter his goal on Wednesday was in the wrong net.

The Brazilian’s own goal opened the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen before goals from Gordon and Lewis Miley gave the visitors a 2-1 lead. In the end, they had to settle for a point when Alejandro Grimaldo grabbed an equaliser two minutes from time.

Guimarães also opened the scoring in the recent matches against Burnley and Tottenham, and betting sites are 22/1 on him doing that again.

He already has five Premier League goals this season, and he has only netted more in a single campaign once, back in 2023-24 when he scored seven. All five of his strikes this season have come at home, and this would be a great place to break his away duck.

