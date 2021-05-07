Nine of the 12 clubs who attempted to join a breakaway Super League have agreed to sacrifice five per cent of their European competition revenue and make a £13m aggregate donation to Uefa as part of a reconciliation agreement with the governing body.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have all signed the Club Commitment Declaration which includes significant measures to deter another attempt at a breakaway competition, including fines of up to £87m per team.

Manchester United have confirmed that co-chairman Joel Glazer will personally provide both the funds for the club’s portion of the goodwill gesture and cover the loss of competition revenue amid widespread protests against the American ownership.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are the only three outstanding clubs who failed to agree to the declaration and will now be referred to Uefa’s disciplinary panel. “Uefa has reserved all rights to take whatever action it deems appropriate against those clubs that have so far refused to renounce the so-called ‘Super League’,” a statement read.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the peacemaking agreement and said he hoped to put the chapter of disruption in the past.

“I said at the Uefa Congress two weeks ago that it takes a strong organisation to admit making a mistake especially in these days of trial by social media. These clubs have done just that,” he said.

“In accepting their commitments and willingness to repair the disruption they caused, Uefa wants to put this chapter behind it and move forward in a positive spirit.

“The measures announced are significant, but none of the financial penalties will be retained by Uefa. They will all be reinvested into youth and grassroots football in local communities across Europe, including the UK.

“These clubs recognised their mistakes quickly and have taken action to demonstrate their contrition and future commitment to European football. The same cannot be said for the clubs that remain involved in the so-called ‘Super League’ and Uefa will deal with those clubs subsequently.”