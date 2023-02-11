Rehanne Skinner relishing clash with Man Utd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner says her side are relishing the challenge of facing Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs will be looking to pick up their first points since October having lost their last six league games, leaving them ninth in the Women’s Super League table.

Their last outing was a 3-2 defeat against Chelsea, who knocked United off the top of the table after Marc Skinner’s side could only muster a draw against Everton.

Sunday’s game takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Skinner is looking forward to the occasion.

She told a press conference: “We’re looking forward to every game at the moment and being in the stadium, for a game that has been rescheduled, we’ve been looking forward to this for quite a while.

“The players are excited, we’re really looking forward to having the fans there and it’s just a really good event. [United have] got results that have put them in a good position, the team has been pretty much the same for most of the season.

“We were in that position last year and when you have that run of player availability it helps you to gel and get relationships together. Naturally you’re able to evolve the team when that happens.

“It’s going to be a tough game for us but we’re in a very good position and ready to play it.”

Brighton and Aston Villa are also in action on Sunday, having only played each other last Saturday in the league.

The Seagulls snatched a point when Julia Olme cancelled out Kayleigh Green’s first-half own goal. That draw saw them pull five points clear of bottom-of-the-table Leicester, who travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool.

The Foxes have only won one game so far this season, beating the Seagulls 3-0 in January, but Liverpool have picked up eight points in their last five games.

Matt Beard’s side are four places above Leicester and also scored four against them in the Continental Cup earlier in the season, but the Reds boss is expecting a different challenge this time.

“It’s a completely different team,” he told a press conference. “They have brought five new players in during the transfer window, it’s a completely different style in and out of possession to what they had previously.

“It’s a completely different game, we are in a good position and they are not. The pressure really is on them to come and try to get a result at our place. For us, Prenton Park has been good to us so we are looking forward to it.”