Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eric Cantona quoted by Uefa lawyers with ‘free for all’ Super League warning

The outcome of the case at the European Court of Justice could have wide implications for organised sport across the continent

Jamie Gardner
Monday 11 July 2022 16:25
Comments
UEFA’s lawyers drew on the words of former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona, pictured, in their oral submission to the European Court of Justice (Martin Rickett/PA)
UEFA’s lawyers drew on the words of former Manchester United forward Eric Cantona, pictured, in their oral submission to the European Court of Justice (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Uefa’s lawyers quoted former Manchester United star Eric Cantona as they spoke out against the Super League in Europe’s highest court on Monday, and warned the sport would descend into a “free for all” if competitions like the Super League could be formed without Uefa approval.

The landmark case between the Super League on one side and Uefa and Fifa on the other opened at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Monday afternoon.

The Super League was launched in April last year but had collapsed within 72 hours amid political pressure and fan outrage.

The Super League argument at the ECJ hearing is that Uefa and Fifa abused a dominant position in the market under EU competition law by first blocking the formation of the league, and then seeking to sanction those involved.

If Uefa’s actions are ruled to be anti-competitive, it has the potential to pave the way for third-party tournament organisers like the Super League to operate in competition against established European sports governing bodies, without the threat of sanction from them.

Recommended

Uefa’s speech to the court, delivered by its legal team, concluded: “Quoting the famous footballer-philosopher Eric Cantona, ‘you don’t get to be champions without a struggle’.

If UEFA had been compelled to authorise such a closed competition, other closed leagues would have emerged, leading to a systemic collapse of the European sports model.

UEFA speech to the ECJ

“As a sports governing body Uefa performs the functions vested in it with impartiality, and in pursuance of principles as essential in sport as they are in European society: that competition should be open to all, and that merit, not money, must determine the outcome.”

Uefa’s lawyers had earlier said that the Super League had never requested authorisation from it, so its rules on pre-authorisation of competitions were of no relevance whatsoever in this case.

“But let us assume, simply for the sake of argument, that such rules were not sufficiently precise,” the lawyers added.

“It would be absurd if such a deficiency had the automatic effect of requiring a competition to be authorised, however damaging its effects.”

The Uefa speech described the Super League as a “textbook example of a cartel” and added: “If Uefa had been compelled to authorise such a closed competition, other closed leagues would have emerged, leading to a systemic collapse of the European sports model.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has been heavily critical of the architects of the Super League (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

“A hypothetical deficiency in Uefa’s pre-authorisation procedure could not justify permitting such a disastrous outcome for football and European society.

“Without such pre-authorisation rules, conflicting competition formats, calendars and standards would turn European football into a free for all.”

Uefa insisted there was no conflict of interest in its role as regulator and also as a commercial entity, highlighting the roles played by different stakeholders from clubs, leagues and member national associations among its committees.

Lawyers for the European Superleague Company and A22 also made oral submissions to the Grand Chamber of 15 judges on Monday.

There were also submissions on behalf of football’s world governing body Fifa, LaLiga and the Spanish football federation, plus from 21 EU member states and the European Commission.

Parties are expected to face questions from the judges on Tuesday before the hearing concludes. The Advocate General in the case, listed as Athanasios Rantos from Greece, will provide a written opinion on how he believes the court should rule.

Recommended

This opinion is not expected to be published until September at the earliest due to the court’s summer recess, but could give a strong indication of the final ruling from the judges, with ECJ rulings very often closely following the written opinion of the Advocate General.

The ruling on EU law will then be referred back to the 17th commercial court in Madrid, which is obliged to apply the court’s ruling to the specifics of the Super League case.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in