Police investigate possible links between arrests and Raheem Sterling burglary

Surrey Police are investigating whether there is any link between the arrest of two men on Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted burglary and Saturday’s report of a break-in at the home of England star Raheem Sterling.

Sterling’s family reported a burglary to the police at the weekend after discovering valuables had been stolen, and the Chelsea player left England’s World Cup base in Qatar to return to the UK ahead of the team’s last-16 encounter with Senegal.

Police are now examining whether there is any connection between two arrests made in Oxshott on Tuesday night and the break-in at Sterling’s home in the same area.

Enquiries remain ongoing to establish whether there are any links between these arrests and the break-in reported to us over the weekend. Surrey Police

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary last night (December 6) in the Oxshott area. They are currently in custody,” a Surrey Police statement issued on Wednesday read.

“Following reports of suspicious activity around 6.40pm, a number of resources were deployed, including the dog unit and the police helicopter. Our colleagues from British Transport Police also provided assistance.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish whether there are any links between these arrests and the break-in reported to us over the weekend.”