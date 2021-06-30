Wales right-back Connor Roberts will miss the start of next season after undergoing groin surgery, his club Swansea have confirmed.

Roberts was injured in the first half of Wales’ Euro 2020 last-16 loss to Denmark on Saturday.

The 25-year-old started all four of Wales’ matches in the tournament and scored their second goal in the 2-0 win over Turkey in the group stage.

His performances had seen him linked with a Premier League move.

A statement from the club said Roberts was “expected to be out of action until the end of September after the operation”.

It added: “The club’s medical team have been working closely with their counterparts at the Football Association of Wales, with a scan highlighting the severity of the injury.

“Everyone at Swansea City wishes Connor a speedy recovery.”