Watford midfielder Imran Louza charged over spitting allegation

The Morocco international is alleged to have spat at Swansea’s Ryan Manning during Watford’s recent 2-1 home defeat

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 11 October 2022 16:48
Comments
Watford’s Imran Louza has been charged by the Football Association for spitting (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Watford midfielder Imran Louza has been charged with spitting at an opposing player by the Football Association.

Morocco international Louza, 23, is alleged to have spat at Swansea’s Ryan Manning during Watford’s recent 2-1 home defeat to the Welsh club.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter feed read: “Watford FC’s Imran Louza has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL Championship game against Swansea City FC on Wednesday 5 October 2022.

“It is alleged that the midfielder spat at an opposing player towards the end of this fixture, and he has until Thursday 13 October 2022 to provide a response.”

Swansea have been reported to have lodged a formal complaint to referee Tim Robinson after the match.

Louza has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Watford since joining them from Ligue 1 side Nantes for an undisclosed fee in June 2021, including three this season in the Championship.

