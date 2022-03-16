Man Utd forward Anthony Elanga included in Sweden squad for the first time
Elanga has scored three goals for United this season.
Manchester United academy graduate Anthony Elanga has been called up to Sweden’s senior squad for the first time.
The 19-year-old forward has been a rare positive in a disappointing season at Old Trafford, scoring three goals in 18 appearances.
Elanga scored at Atletico Madrid three weeks ago and started Tuesday’s last-16 second leg defeat to the Spanish side, which has been followed by a first Sweden call-up.
Until now part of the under-21 squad, he has been included in Janne Andersson’s squad for this month’s World Cup play-offs.
“We have followed Anthony closely and he has made a positive impression both in the under-21 national team and in the club team,” the Sweden coach said. “We have had some contact recently and it will be fun to get him in.”
Elanga’s father Joseph played in Sweden for Malmo and represented Cameroon, including going to the 1998 World Cup.
