Follow all the action as Sweden take on Slovakia with all still to play for in Euro 2020’s Group E.

Janne Andersson’s Sweden side defended brilliantly to snatch a point against Spain with a 0-0 draw, despite barely touching the ball in their opening fixture, to leave themselves very much in contention for a place in the knockout stages. Much of that hope will lie in the hands of their prodigious striker, Alexander Isak, who showed flashes of his brilliance against Spain and has the ability to change a game in an instant.

He will have a hard challenge breaking down a stern Slovakia side, though, who stifled Robert Lewandowski and stunned Poland 2-1 in their opening game, with Milan Skriniar scoring a second-half winner. That result left Pavel Hapal’s side as surprise leaders in the group and if they are victorious against this afternoon they can guarantee themselves a place in the last 16. They will have to make do without defender Denis Vavro, however, after the Huesca centre-back tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. This one should be an intriguing group-stage tie in Group E.

