Sweden vs Slovakia prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Sweden face Slovakia on Friday in both teams’ second group stage game at Euro 2020.

Neither suffered defeat in their openers and Slovakia are the surprise early leaders, seeing off 10-man Poland last time out thanks to Milan Skriniar’s winner.

For Sweden, there’s perhaps more emphasis on being more adventurous and attack-minded this time, after they took an ultra-cautious approach against Spain - which was vindicated with a 0-0 draw.

Their key attacking outlet was Alexander Isak and they’ll look for more of the same from him, though he could be ably assisted this time by Dejan Kulusevski who was unavailable for that match against Spain in Sevilla.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 2pm on Friday, 18 June in St. Petersburg.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg should return to the Sweden squad after returning negative Covid tests. Mikael Lustig will probably miss out through injury so Emil Krafth is likely to replace him.

Slovakia will be without Denis Vavro after he tested positive for Covid, but they have no other real issues.

Predicted line-ups

SWE - Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Kulusevski, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Berg

SVK - Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Hrosovsky, Kucka, Hamsik; Haraslin, Mak, Duda

Odds

Sweden - 7/8

Draw - 28/11

Slovakia - 21/5

Prediction

A tightly contested game with both sides ultimately reasonably happy to settle for a point apiece. 1-1.