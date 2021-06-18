Sweden vs Slovakia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Euro 2020 fixture today

Sweden will hope to have more possession and more goal threat against Slovakia than they did in their opening game against Spain - though the end justified the means there as they earned a 0-0 draw.

Alexander Isak was a sporadic and impressive threat there and he’ll bear watching for Milan Skriniar and co this time around too - though the Inter Milan defender really impressed in Slovakia’s own first game, a 2-1 win over Poland.

He smashed in the winner there to put Slovakia in with a great chance of reaching the last 16 at Euro 2020; a point here probably puts them through, a win certainly will.

With Spain to face in their last game, Slovakia will be hoping to head into that match without needing a victory - though their opponents this time, Sweden, have already provided the blueprint for success against Luis Enrique’s side.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 2pm on Friday, 18 June in St. Petersburg.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg should return to the Sweden squad after returning negative Covid tests. Mikael Lustig will probably miss out through injury so Emil Krafth is likely to replace him.

Slovakia will be without Denis Vavro after he tested positive for Covid, but they have no other real issues.

Predicted line-ups

SWE - Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Kulusevski, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Berg

SVK - Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Hrosovsky, Kucka, Hamsik; Haraslin, Mak, Duda

Odds

Sweden - 7/8

Draw - 28/11

Slovakia - 21/5

Prediction

A tightly contested game with both sides ultimately reasonably happy to settle for a point apiece. 1-1.