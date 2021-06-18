Sweden vs Slovakia live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

Slovakia and Sweden meet on Friday with both teams eager for points to boost their chances of progression through to the knock-out phase of Euro 2020.

Despite conceding huge volumes of possession to Spain in their first game, Sweden rode their luck and frustrated their opponents to earn an unexpected 0-0 draw. A victory here, therefore, should all but secure their spot in the last 16.

Slovakia, on the other hand, outright shocked Poland, taking advantage of the fact they played against 10 men for the last portion of the game to win 2-1.

Avoid defeat and they’ll be on at least four points, which again should be good for progression.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 2pm on Friday, 18 June in St. Petersburg.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg should return to the Sweden squad after returning negative Covid tests. Mikael Lustig will probably miss out through injury so Emil Krafth is likely to replace him.

Slovakia will be without Denis Vavro after he tested positive for Covid, but they have no other real issues.

Predicted line-ups

SWE - Olsen; Krafth, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Kulusevski, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Berg

SVK - Dubravka; Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan; Hrosovsky, Kucka, Hamsik; Haraslin, Mak, Duda

Odds

Sweden - 7/8

Draw - 28/11

Slovakia - 21/5

Prediction

A tightly contested game with both sides ultimately reasonably happy to settle for a point apiece. 1-1.