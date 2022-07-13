Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hanna Bennison strikes to give Sweden crucial Euro 2022 victory over Switzerland

Sweden 2-1 Swizerland: Fridolina Rolfo had seen her opener immediately cut out by Ramona Bachmann

Rebecca Johnson
Wednesday 13 July 2022 19:42
Comments
<p>Sweden moved to four points following their opening draw with the Netherlands </p>

Sweden moved to four points following their opening draw with the Netherlands

(AFP via Getty Images)

A second-half strike from substitute Hanna Bennison earned Sweden their first win of Euro 2022 with a 2-1 victory over Switzerland.

After a cagey opening half, Fridolina Rolfo put Sweden ahead eight minutes into the second-half, but Switzerland immediately pulled one back two minutes later through Ramona Bachmann.

Bennison’s winner moved Sweden top of Group C for now, while Switzerland remain winless in the tournament.

Sweden started well but were given a scare nine minutes into the game when Switzerland were awarded a penalty for a foul but, after consulting the pitchside monitor, the referee overturned her decision.

Rolfo was causing problems for the Swiss and whipped in a menacing cross that Kosovare Asllani was unable to reach, before having a chance herself but the shot was well blocked.

Recommended

Bachmann had an opportunity half-an-hour into the game, running into plenty of space but her shot was easily held by Hedvig Lindahl at the near post.

Rolfo came close straight after the break when her effort just missed the top corner and Stina Blackstenius threatened soon after in a one-on-one with Gaelle Thalmann, but the goalkeeper did well to save.

Rolfo opened the scoring with a calm finish

(AFP via Getty Images)

The early pressure paid off for Sweden when Rolfo put them in front, finding space on the left and tucking the ball into the bottom left corner.

Switzerland responded immediately from the restart as Sweden were unable to clear the danger in the box and the ball found Bachmann on the edge of the area, who hit a sweet curling shot into the top corner.

Switzerland continued to make the most of their chances and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic had a low effort that forced Lindahl to react, tipping the ball away with a low dive to her right.

Bachmann’s equaliser came just two minutes after Switzerland fell behind

(AFP via Getty Images)

Recommended

But Bennison’s incredible strike gave Sweden a precious victory, smashing the ball home from outside the box.

Sweden nearly added a third in the 87th minute when Rebecka Blomqvist found the bottom corner, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in