Swindon re-sign goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on a permanent deal

Swindon have re-signed goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott on a permanent deal from Bristol City.

The 24-year-old returns to the County Ground on a one-year contract, having played two games last season for Town whilst on an emergency loan.

Wollacott feels his familiarity with the club made the decision to rejoin an easy one.

He told the club website: “I’m much more at ease now. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while now and it’s definitely the right decision for me.

“The gaffer is ambitious and the most important bit is when you have a manager that believes in your ability, it take the pressure off you a little bit.”