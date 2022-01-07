Swindon Town will host Manchester City in an FA Cup tie at a sold-out County Ground on Friday evening.

Local fans are excited to have the Premier League champions in town with tickets selling out in hours. It’s not expected that Pep Guardiola will be bringing his full first team but some stars may feature and supporters are looking to get a glimpse of a top-flight player at the League Two side.

Fans will also be hoping for a miraculous win but away supporters aren’t happy with the travel arrangements. It’s been reported the last train back to Manchester from Swindon leaves 20 minutes before kick-off.

The general secretary of the Manchester City official supporters club, Kevin Parker, told the Manchester Evening News: “We’re not the last consideration, there’s no consideration given to football supporters...

“If a supporter wants to go to the game, at the end of the day he or she will find one way or another to get there. Ultimately, those who do go who would normally have travelled by train will still go, but at a greater expense than it should have been.”

Here’s all you need to know about the clash.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Friday 7 January at the County Ground.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on ITV with coverage starting at 7.30pm, Supporters will also be able to stream the match free on the ITV website.

Team news

Swindon have had to deal with a multitude of Covid cases over the Christmas period with a total of 16 players testing positive. The team are now back in action and have their pick from their players.

Meanwhile City aren’t expected to deploy their big guns to face the league two side which leaves the door open for academy players to get a look in. One such player who could be handed his debut is summer signing Kayky.

If any first team players are introduced, Kyle Walker will be among them as he’s returned to training and was named on the bench against Arsenal. Riyad Mahrez won’t feature as he is on international duty, Phil Foden has Covid and John Stones is injured.

Possible line-ups

Swindon: Wollacott, Odimayo, Iandolo, Lyden, Simpson, Payne, McKirdy, Williams, Kesler-Hayden, Hunt, Reed.

Man City: Steffan, Walker, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, De Bruyne, Lavia, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Palmer, Grealish.

Odds

Swindon - 28/1

Draw - 10/1

Man City - 1/25

Prediction

Manchester City may not employ their first team to take on Swindon but it would be a miracle if the South West team were victorious. As it’s being hosted by Swindon the hope will be City don’t run riot but it will be tricky to hold them off. Swindon 1-3 Man City.