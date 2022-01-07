Manchester City travel to League Two club Swindon Town in an FA Cup tie on Friday evening.

Both sides head into the match from a win as Swindon defeated Northampton Town 5-2 and City claimed a 2-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday.

The match is a David and Goliath story with Premier League leaders City facing Swindon, who are currently fifth in their league. But it is set to be a huge occasion as the hosts have sold out their ground and it will be broadcast live on TV.

Despite the hype and attention surrounding the match, Swindon manager Ben Garner said in the build-up the team wouldn’t switch their attention to the fixture until after the Northampton game.

“We won’t pay any attention to that Manchester City game until January 2 after we play Northampton at home,” he told the Swindon Advertiser. “That will be our next game after that, and that’s when we’ll turn our attention to it.”

But how can fans watch and when is kick-off? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Friday, 7 January at the County Ground.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on ITV with coverage starting at 7.30pm, Supporters will also be able to stream the match free on the ITV website.

Team news

Swindon have had to deal with a multitude of Covid cases over the Christmas period with a total of 16 players testing positive. The team are now back in action and have their pick from their players.

Meanwhile City aren’t expected to deploy their big guns to face the league two side which leaves the door open for academy players to get a look in. One such player who could be handed his debut is summer signing Kayky.

If any first team players are introduced, Kyle Walker will be among them as he’s returned to training and was named on the bench against Arsenal. Riyad Mahrez won’t feature as he is on international duty, Phil Foden has Covid and John Stones is injured.

Possible line-ups

Swindon: Wollacott, Odimayo, Iandolo, Lyden, Simpson, Payne, McKirdy, Williams, Kesler-Hayden, Hunt, Reed.

Man City: Steffan, Walker, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Wilson-Esbrand, De Bruyne, Lavia, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Palmer, Grealish.

Odds

Swindon - 28/1

Draw - 10/1

Man City - 1/25

Prediction

Manchester City may not employ their first team to take on Swindon but it would be a miracle if the South West team were victorious. As it’s being hosted by Swindon the hope will be City don’t run riot but it will be tricky to hold them off. Swindon 1-3 Man City.