Hosts Switzerland reach Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals with last-gasp goal
Switzerland 1-1 Finland: The hosts are likely to face world champions Spain in the quarter-finals thanks to Riola Xhemaili’s dramatic equaliser
Switzerland's Riola Xhemaili scored a last-gasp goal to salvage a 1-1 draw with Finland that sent the joyous hosts through to the quarter-finals at Euro 2025, and sends heartbroken Finland home.
Finland looked to be heading for the knockout round after Natalia Kuikka scored from the penalty spot in the 79th minute, but the Swiss kept up the attack in the breathless dying minutes and Xhemaili scored with a tap-in in added time to blow the roof off at Stade de Geneve.
Switzerland, who needed only a draw to advance based on goal difference, finished second in Group A behind Norway after a game that for most of the night was far from a classic. It is the first time the Swiss women have advanced to a knockout round in a European championship.
In Thun, Norway winger Signe Gaupset made the most of her first start at the Women's Euros, scoring twice and creating two more goals as her side beat Iceland 4-3 to make it three wins from three for the Norwegians, who had already secured victory in Group A.
Gaupset, one of six changes from the side that beat Finland 2-1 on Sunday, cancelled out Iceland's opening goal by firing a low volley from a corner in at the foot of the right-hand post in the 15th minute, and 11 minutes later she fired a left-footed drive into the opposite corner to make it 2-1.
Gaupset heaped more misery on an Iceland side that had already been eliminated by teeing up Frida Maanum for Norway's third goal four minutes after the break, and she set up Maanum for another in the 76th minute.
Iceland battled bravely and managed to score again through Hlin Eiriksdottir in the 84th minute, then added a penalty when Marit Bratberg Lund was sent off in stoppage time to make it 4-3, but the Norwegians held on to finish top of the group with a perfect nine points.
