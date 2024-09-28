Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Luton winger Tahith Chong is “a bit sore but fine” after a worrying collapse during his side’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Chong took a blow to the head and lay motionless for some time just before half-time in the Championship clash, and was seen to by medics.

After receiving treatment, the 24-year-old was able to walk to the visitors’ dressing room unaided, though seemingly sporting a large bump on his head.

The former Manchester United wideman was replaced at the interval by Jacob Brown, but Luton boss Rob Edwards provided a positive update after his team’s 3-1 defeat.

“He’s up and about and fine,” Edwards said after the match. ‘So we’ll see the extent of it concussion wise. He was a bit sore but he’s fine.”

Chong joined Luton from Birmingham in the summer of 2023 and featured 33 times in the Premier League last season.

The Dutch youth international spent six years at Manchester United but was unable to establish himself in the first team set-up at Old Trafford.

Plymouth’s 3-1 victory was their second of the campaign under Wayne Rooney as they climbed above their opponents into 13th place.

Plymouth secured their second win under Wayne Rooney ( Getty Images )

A double from Ibrahim Cissoko made certain of victory after Victor Moses struck to give Luton hope.

Defeat served as another dent in Luton’s hopes of making a return to the top flight after spending a single season in the Premier League before making an immediate return to the Championship.

Edwards’s side have won just two of their first seven games.