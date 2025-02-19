Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu out for rest of season after knee surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season following surgery on his right knee.

Tomiyasu, 26, has featured just once this term following the injury, which he sustained prior to the campaign starting.

And the Gunners revealed the Japan international will now face an extended period on the sidelines.

Arsenal have endured a number of injury woes this season with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both out for the season, and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also currently absent.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Takehiro Tomiyasu has undergone a successful surgery on the right knee issue which he first sustained in pre-season.

“Despite an initial surgical procedure in August, followed by a return to full training, and featuring as a substitute in our home Premier League match against Southampton in October, Tomi continued to have issues with his knee, resulting in a further corrective surgical procedure.

“Tomi will now begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to be completed towards the end of this year.”

Posting on Instagram, Tomiyasu wrote: “I had surgery on my knee a few days ago and I’ve already started my rehab to do what I love the most again.

“It has been the toughest period in my career for sure and it carries on a bit more but I won’t give up. Thank you for your support and see you soon at the stadium.”

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Liverpool, and will return to action against West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.